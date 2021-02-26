Sindh Amateurs tees off at KGC today

KARACHI: Top players will feature in the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship which tees off here at the picturesque course of the Karachi Golf Club here from Friday (today).

National amateur champion Omar Khalid headlines a stellar cast in the three-day championship hosted by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA).

Omar, 16, will begin as one of the favourites for the coveted title alongside the likes of Saim Shazli, who recently won the CAS Open amateur title.

The Sindh Amateur Golf Championship is one of the most prestigious events on the national golf circuit. It is also one of the national ranking tournaments sanctioned by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF).

Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, said that the 54-hole championship has received an overwhelming response especially in the main amateurs’ category. “More than 60 amateurs will be featuring in the championship this year,” he said. Several past winners, however, won’t be seen in action as former Sindh Amateur Champions including Ahmed Baig, M Sharif and Zohaib Asif have all turned pro.