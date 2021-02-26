The game of politics

This refers to the letter ‘For the rich’ (Feb 25) by Raja Shafaatullah. I agree with the views of the writer. What the writer has described is the real state of affairs in Pakistan. The governments do not entirely get elected by the vote of the people. There are some other factors that play an important role in determining the result of the elections.

The rich in our country use people’s support to gain power. If the leaders of the large political parties are not aware of the units of eatables, how can they feel the suffering of the downtrodden? It seems like our leaders are not interested in doing anything positive for the country and its people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad