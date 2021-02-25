ANP asks govt to prepare list of missing persons

MARDAN: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial spokesperson MPA Samar Haroon Bilour on Wednesday said that the government should prepare the list of missing persons and mentioned how many missing persons had died and how many were alive.

Speaking at news conference at Mardan Press Club, she said that according to the list of government 6,000 people were missing so far. She added that 23 people went missing in January. ANP provincial council member Javed Yousafzai , provincial vice president Shazia Aurangzeb, district general secretary Haroon Khan, district information secretary Jamal Nasir, Nazia Shah and a large numbers of party leaders and workers were also present. Samar Haroon Bilour added that the government should produce the missing person in the court. She added that her party would never stand by the missing person if involved in crimes.