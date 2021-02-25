Virtual Property Expo starts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan’s first-ever and biggest Virtual Property and Construction Expo will start from Thursday (today).
The Virtual Property and Construction Expo which has become the new trend in the real estate industry amidst the coronavirus pandemic, is designed and organised to engage the developers and buyers worldwide under one virtual roof. The expo is designed in such a way that customers can get a feel of real-world property expo on their devices without taking a single step out from their houses.