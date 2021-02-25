Man held for bid to assault minor

LAHORE:A man allegedly attempted to assault a minor girl in Raiwind here on Wednesday.

The suspect identified as Adnan was neighbour of the victim (M). She was alone with her younger brother in her house when the suspect came there and tried to lure her by offering her Rs500. He attempted to assault her, but she started crying. Nearby people reached there and captured the suspect and handed him to police. A case has been registered against him. The IGP Inam Ghani took notice of the incident.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD FOR HONOUR: A woman was shot dead allegedly by her father for honour in Shalimar while her alleged paramour and brother were injured here on Wednesday. Accused Akram Asad was arrested by the police. He doubted the character of his daughter (S). He told the police that she had illicit relations with victim Zubair. He told the police that he saw them in a compromised condition and resorted to firing. As a result, Zubair, the woman and her brother Yaseen received injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced the woman as brought dead.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables were gutted in two different incidents of fire here. The first case was reported when a cylinder exploded in an LPG shop in Bara Sanda. The other case was reported in a room of a house on Copper Road. No loss of life or injury was reported in these incidents.