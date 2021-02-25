Dr Yasmin orders VCs, principals to monitor doctors’ attendance

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned that no compromise will be made on the attendance of doctors in all public hospitals and the shortage of doctors will be overcome.

She stressed on the doctors to ensure quality treatment to the patients in public hospitals. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, she added. The minister was chairing a meeting in Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday. The minister said MS concerned would be held responsible for poor hygienic conditions in public hospitals, adding there was no shortage of medicines in the government hospitals.

Surprise visits will be carried out in future as well for the betterment of public sector hospitals, she said and directed all VCs and principals to monitor the attendance of doctors in their respective teaching hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr Arif Tajammul, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor

Dr Sardar Alfareed, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Professor Dr Khalid Mehmood, Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan, Dr Ali Razzaq, MS Yakki Gate Hospital Dr Gulzar Ahmed, Mian Zahidur Rehman Bata and senior officials of the

department.