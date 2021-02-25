ICAP approves GO Pak as training firm for CA students

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fastest growing oil marketing company, GO Pakistan is proud to announce that Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has approved Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) as an Approved Training Organization for CA Trainee students.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at GO Pakistan Head Office, Mr. Zeeshan Tayyeb, Chief Operating Officer GO Pakistan said that GO Pakistan will now be able to intake qualifying candidates and give them 3.5 years training.

Upon completion of training and qualifying required examinations, the qualifying candidates will become OMC trained Chartered Accountants. He thanked Mr. Makhdom Mehmood Raza, Senior Manager Finance for leading the project on behalf of GO Pakistan.

He also expressed his gratitude to ICAP for the confidence in GO as the first OMC in the private sector to become an Approved Training Organization outside Practice (TOoP).

Mr. M. Ali Latif, Vice President-ICAP & Tax Partner Muniff Ziauddin & Co. Chartered Accountants, speaking on the occasion said that addition of GO Pakistan as TOoP will not only create an ideal learning opportunity for aspirant CA Trainee students who want to specialize in the oil and gas sector and learn industry specific skills but also enable GO Pakistan to transform raw talent into tailor-made business professionals for their key positions by inculcating the relevant skills-sets into the CA trainee students. Hence, this arrangement is a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.****