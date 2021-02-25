Conference of DRCs organised in Mardan

MARDAN: Office-bearers of all dispute resolution councils (DRCs) of Mardan district met at a conference in the police lines here on Wednesday.

Chairmen and other members of DRCs, and police officials attended the moot and discussed the resolution of disputes in accordance with the traditional Jirga system.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that all disputes should be referred to the DRCs as per the consultation of the parties involved and the issues need to be resolved as per the laws.

“The DRCs are aimed to decide the cases impartially, which will not only lead to a peaceful society but will also earn the DRC members the blessings of Almighty Allah,” he added. On the occasion, the DCRs’ office-bearers presented performance reports and discussed various suggestions to strengthen the bodies further.

Dr Zahidullah Khan said the police have been directed to cooperate with the DRCs for conflict resolution.