Dr Burki inspects healthcare services at MTI Mardan

MARDAN: The Policy Board Chairman Dr Nausherawan Burki on Wednesday visited various units of the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan to see the status of healthcare services being provided to patients.

Dr Burki, who is the architect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical and Teaching Institution Act and is chairman of the Board of Governor (BoG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest Lady Reading Hospital, visited the Outpatients Department, Accident and Emergency unit, Cardiology Ward and newly established Information Technology Centre.

He talked to the doctors about the available gear, staff, space and other related facilities. He felt the number of nursing staff ought to be increased.

The Policy Board Secretary and Management Information System (MIS) Deputy Director, Bilal Bashir, accompanied him.

Dean of the Bacha Khan Medical College, Professor Dr Muhammad Fazil, Medical Director Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali, Hospital Director Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood, Deputy Hospital Director Dr Javed Iqbal, Secretary to BoG Azhar Khan, Finance Director Muhammad Sheraz, Nursing Director Mehrun Nisa, IT Manager Mohsin Ali and others received Dr Burki and took him around the hospital and college.

Dr Burki appreciated the OPD services. He suggested that the building infrastructure of the Accident and Emergency department should be expanded and equipped with the latest equipment. He proposed that consultants from all the specialities should be present there round-the-clock.

At the Cardiology Department, Dr Burki was briefed about the procedure for handling an emergency case, patient admission and average stay of patients in the ward.

He appreciated the services extended to patients in the Cardiology unit, saying the health professionals there were doing a great job to facilitate cardiac patients.

Dr Burki offered suggestions to improve the patients’ care at the CCU, proposed increase in bed numbers and upgradation of equipment by acquiring the latest technology.

During the visit to the IT Centre, Dr Burki voiced reservations over the delay in the development of the hospital (MIS) software by the software developing company.

He was told that the equipment and machinery for the hospital MIS had already been installed and a private company hired to develop the software.

Dr Burki issued directives for developing more infrastructure, hiring medical staff and taking up the issue of delay in development of the hospital MIS with the provincial government to complete the work.

The MTI Mardan management decided to visit the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar to see its medical and IT equipment, software, infrastructure and the available medical staff and prepare a plan and its cost for presenting it to the BoG for approval.