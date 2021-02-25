QAU, ISSI ink MoU

Islamabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Area Study Centre for Africa, North and South America (ASC) of the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad and Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI).

While speaking on the occasion, former ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry, Director General of the ISSI, expressed hope that such joint collaboration would help identify areas of national interests to Pakistan which will benefit the country.

He also emphasised the significance of providing research training to the students of the ASC. The QAU’s vice chancellor stated that joint research cooperation will provide valuable input to the foreign policy domain and will further research on such important regions like Americas and Africa.