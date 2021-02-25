Human activities banned in bird breeding sites

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has banned movement of trekkers in those areas that are considered ‘breeding sites’ keeping in view the ongoing breeding season for a wide range of bird species in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The IWMB has placed three types of boards showing ‘Red’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘White’ marks. The white mark shows the mail trail and the yellow mark indicates the link trail. The red mark warns the trekkers about the restricted areas that are considered breeding sites for the birds.

Scores of people daily visit the developed walking tracks where the IWMB’s staff members are now trying to ensure their presence never disturbs the birds in any way especially at the breeding sites.

According to the official record, there are around 400 bird species in the Margalla Hills out of which some are facing extinction like Chief Pheasant, Monal, and Alexandrine Parakeet.

The IWMB and the climate change ministry have been taking measures to provide a cordial environment to the bird species that have become an important part of the ecological settings of the Margalla Hills. Some birds start breeding earlier, some later and there are those that decide not to breed at all if they never find a suitable natural environment.