Fighting Covid-19

A majority of Pakistanis have not been following SOPs at all. They are acting as if the country has eliminated the deadly virus. This carelessness is dangerous. Even though it is true that the country has started its vaccination programme, all is not well.

The people should remain cautious and careful. They must follow SOPs and follow all precautionary measures to save themselves against the virus. We have to cooperate with the government in this fight against Covid-19.

Rahim Humraz

Balnigwar