close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 25, 2021

Fighting Covid-19

Newspost

 
February 25, 2021

A majority of Pakistanis have not been following SOPs at all. They are acting as if the country has eliminated the deadly virus. This carelessness is dangerous. Even though it is true that the country has started its vaccination programme, all is not well.

The people should remain cautious and careful. They must follow SOPs and follow all precautionary measures to save themselves against the virus. We have to cooperate with the government in this fight against Covid-19.

Rahim Humraz

Balnigwar

Latest News

More From Newspost