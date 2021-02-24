Govt to implement ECP report on Daska: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in a stern reply to the opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan has taken notice of the Daska by-election.

“Imran Khan will never speak against the principles and whatever the Election Commission finds out, we will ensure implementation of its report,” he said, adding that during Maryam Nawaz's press conference at Daska, her worker confessed to the murder of a PTI worker, so Maryam Nawaz should dare bring the confessing killer before the law. Basharat said the difference between the PTI and the PML-N is that Imran Khan could not get four constituencies open despite long sit-ins but he offered re-election in the disputed constituencies of Daska on the very next day.

Replying to a question of Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, he said none of his leaders is a certified thief and fugitive. In fact, those who are thieves themselves see others as thieves. Addressing PML-N workers, he said: "You should rethink while following the leadership which sells eggs in kilos and potatoes in dozens." Replying to Awais Leghari, Basharat said Usman Buzdar is the first public leader who was seen among the people of DG Khan. "Look he will continue to serve his people for five years. If someone has a stomach ache on it, it will continue to happen." He said many PML-N leaders have been in default of tens of millions for two and a half years. Notices were also put up at the house of a leader but he has not returned Rs 10 million so far. The Law minister regretted that N-Leagures are addicted to extorting money from the state and people. "I will again present a list of those in the House tomorrow, who have devoured millions."

The law minister said it is not fair to put pressure on government officials, including the chief secretary, over the Daska elections. He said that maintaining law and order in the province is the responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled at all costs. He asked the PDM whether Dr Nazir and Kasuri were killed by the PTI. "I assure the House that in our time, murderers will be punished and the law will not be ridiculed like in the past," he said.