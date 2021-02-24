Pak-origin wives of IIOJ&K Mujahideen protest Indian govt’s apathy

SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&JK), Pakistan-origin spouses of former Kashmiri mujahideen held a protest demonstration in Srinagar Tuesday demanding travel documents for enabling them to visit their parents in Pakistan, KMS reported.

The aggrieved women marched in protest from the Press Enclave in Srinagar towards the clock tower in the city centre. They said the Indian government was giving them a cold shoulder regarding their genuine demands. “We will continue to protest till our demands are met and till our last breath,” Saira, an aggrieved woman said.

She said if the Indian government does not accept them, it should deport them to Pakistan. “Have we committed any crime by marrying Kashmiris? The government is behaving with us as if we are terrorists,” she said. She added that the Indian government should accept them as they have children and have families. The protesters said their demands are just and the Indian government must listen to them.