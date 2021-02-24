close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

Woman tortured to death by in-laws

National

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: A 21-year old woman was tortured to death allegedly by her in-laws in the Nishtar Colony police limits Tuesday. The victim identified as Iram was married to Zeeshan two years back. On the day of the incident, she was found dead in her room. Her family alleged that she was tortured to death by her in-laws using sharp-edged weapons and clubs. The victim’s family alleged that Zeeshan used to subject her to torture.

