Leadership training for students organised

LAHORE:The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy, Punjab organised a three-day intense multi-sectoral leadership training for the students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on the request of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

Besides the members of the University’s Anti-Narcotics Society, the presidents of other leading societies, including Debating Society and Dramatics Club are also participating in the training. Addressing the inaugural session, emeritus consultant psychiatrist Dr Shakil Jehangir Malik explained the structure of human brain, physical and social environment and its effects on the brain and other information related to drug demand, supply and trafficking.

GOC Military Aviation Maj-Gen Najeeb Ahmad briefed the students about the organisational structure of Pakistan Army and mode of working and services of the Army Aviation Corps.

Ms Maryam Shabbir, an environmental expert explained the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. She narrated the relationship between environmental calamities and vulnerability of society towards drug addiction.

Dr Tanveer from National Institute of Health (NIH), Masood-ul-Hassan from Ministry of Narcotics Control also addressed. Addressing the concluding ceremony, Joint Directorate ANF Col Fawad elaborated the ANF’s role in fighting the menace of drug abuse and prevention strategies. He stressed on the awareness about drug addiction in the youth which constitutes 64% of the total population of Pakistan.

PU, IBCC: Punjab University and Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) organised various competitions of co-curricular activities at Al Raazi Hall on the directions of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

PU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, IBCC Islamabad Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Malah and others participated in the event. The students of Inter-Board Lahore, Technical Board Lahore, Inter-Board Gujranwala and Inter-Board Faisalabad participated in the competitions of Region-4.

Lauding the efforts of IBCC, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that establishing a strong connection between students and literature through such activities could play a key role in making students a better human being.

Dr Ghulam Ali Malah thanked PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed and said that the students were facing mental stress due to the prevailing situation caused by COVID-19. He said that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had instructed to make efforts for encouraging talented youth in order to polish their potential. He said that the students who were securing positions at regional level would participate in national competitions which would be held in March 2021. Later, certificates were also distributed among the participants.