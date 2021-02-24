Fire incident survivor records statement

LAHORE:The startling statement of a child who survived the fire incident occurred on Monday in the Manga Mandi area was recorded by police in which the child told that, actually, her mother had lit the fire in the room after scuffling with his father. Police have registered an FIR against accused woman named Tanzila Bibi and started investigations. The minor child told the investigation officer that he along with other children was asleep when their mother set them on fire. He managed to save his life by running away from the scene. The suspect, Tanzeela, also confessed to the crime. However, sources revealed that she had been constantly changing her statements. Police said that they were investigating the matter further. The case has been registered on the complaint of Malik Ghulam Rasool, the grandfather of the victim children. He alleged that his son Waqas was married to Tanzeela. They had three children from the wedlock.