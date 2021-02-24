Impure water

Skardu is a hub of tourism and welcomes a large number of visitors every year. It is, however, unfortunate that the area is deprived of pure water. The water reservoir on Satpara Road has become a victim of the criminal negligence on the part of the authorities. The water tank is uncovered, and there is no water purification system in place to remove impurities from the stored water. This reservoir provides water to the entire region. This matter was brought to the notice of the authorities, but no action has been taken so far.

The higher authorities are requested to take proper steps to ensure the supply of clear water in the area.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad