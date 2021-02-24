Leaders say PTI conspiring against PML-N

SWABI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders said on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was plotting to create rift in the party.

Former MPAs Babar Saleem and Shiraz Khan, Sajjad Khan, PML-N provincial vice-president Dildar Khan, district general secretary Rehan Alam Khan who were awarded the party tickets for contesting the Senate election, but disqualified by Election Commission of Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference, they lauded provincial president Amir Muqam for his role in the award of tickets to them.

They said that Rehan Alam was disqualified by ECP and his appeal was dismissed by the Election Tribunal, the provincial leadership deserved appreciation for its constructive role.

Rehan Alam is an engineer by profession and has worked in Europe and Asia for multinational companies. He was disqualified due to lack of experience and any achievement.

Dildar Khan said that Amir Muqam had told former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that if the ticket was not awarded to Rehan he would step down as the provincial president.

Former MPA Shiraz Khan said that PTI leadership was conspiring against the PML-N leaders but they would not succeed in their designs.