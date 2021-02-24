Wildfire kills boy in Siran valley

MANSEHRA: A young boy was burnt to death after being trapped in a wildfire in Banda Chajoo forest in the Siran valley on Tuesday.

Mohammad Mumtaz was crossing over a jungle to his residence but was trapped in the wildfire.

According to his family, he attempted to put out the fire to make his way out but his coat caught fire and he fell into a deep ravine.

The local rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where he succumbed to the burnt injuries.

Sardar Younus, ex-nazim, told reporters that people of the village were enraged by the incident and demanded the chief conservator of the Forest Department to initiate an inquiry and take to justice those who set the jungle on fire.

He said that the wildfire incidents were common nowadays, causing huge losses to forests and environment but those behind such crime escaped justice because of the apathy of the Forest Department officials.