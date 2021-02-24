Without water

Karachi is the largest city of the country and lacks the facility of freshwater. Many parts of the city have been facing the problem of unavailability of water for many years now. The city is ruled by a powerful tanker mafia that sells water at high rates. One tanker of water lasts for two weeks after which a household will have to request for a tanker again. The government has also started providing water tankers at minimal rates, but the process is quite tedious. As a result, many people rely on these private tanker companies to have water at home for daily chores. Pakistan is perhaps the only country where residents are deprived of a basic facility like water. Before coming into power, the PTI-led government promised that it would work towards resolving Karachi's issue. It’s time the ruling party did something to solve the problem of the city and ensure that all areas have access to the supply of fresh water.

Komal Salman

Karachi