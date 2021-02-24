Where’s my childhood?

Child labour deprives children of their childhood, interferes with their ability to attend regular school, and is mentally, physically, socially, morally harmful. Children who work and do not go to school usually end up choosing low-paying jobs. This way, the vicious cycle of poverty repeats itself. Factors like poverty, social attitudes, large family size, low literacy rate are the leading causes of child labour.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the strict implementation of the laws that prevent people from employing underage children. The authorities must realise that the implementation of the law is more important than making new laws every other day. The government should provide these children free education till high school at least so that they have enough job opportunities. When the government starts working on reducing poverty, child labour will automatically decrease.

Navera Imran

Lahore