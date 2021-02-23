CDWP clears six projects of Rs69.3 bn

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared six projects with estimated cost of Rs69.3 billion, including two projects of Rs17 billion, to provide health facilities to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDWP meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan on Monday, cleared four development projects with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs25 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs44.3 billion to the ECNEC for further consideration.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference. Projects, related to health and transport & communications, were presented in the meeting.

Three projects, including two COVID related to health worth Rs17 billion, presented in the meeting. The first project presented namely “Khyber Institute of Child Health & Children Hospital District Peshawar” worth Rs7995.334 million, second project namely “Strengthening of DHQ Hospital (Building Capacity to respond COVID-19 and Future Pandemic) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” worth Rs3343.423 million and last project of health presented titled “Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child hospital and Nursing College District Bhawalnagar” worth Rs5625.00 million approved by the CWDP meeting.

Three projects, related to transport & communications worth Rs52.29 billion, presented in the meeting. First project titled “Procurement 600 Flat Container Bogies Wagon” worth Rs11810 million recommended to ECNEC, second project namely “Construction of Awaran – Naal Section of M-8 Project, Length 168km” worth Rs32503.79 million referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project envisages construction of 168km long road from Awran to Nal with 7.3 metre width and 2.5 meter shoulders on either side. The project road starts from Awaran and traverse through various towns.

The second project presented in the meeting namely “Dualisation & Improvement of Sohawa – Chakwal Road project – 3rd Revised” worth Rs7980.475 million approved in the meeting. The project envisages improvement of 66.405km long existing single carriageway to a width of 7.3m and construction of additional 7.3m wide road.

CDWP cleared three concept clearance proposal namely “Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project” worth Rs375.73 million, second Concept Clearance namely “Provision of Equipment & Personnel Training Provision to Airport Security Force and Pakistan Civil Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) International China” worth Rs3272.509 million and the last one namely “Rehabilitation/Upgradation of Rawal lake Treatment Plan, Old Transmission Pipe and Water Testing Laboratory including Equipment approved by CDWP.