Police resolve 18,692 complaints received on PM portal

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman on Monday said Islamabad Police successfully resolved 98 per cent complaints received at Prime Minister’s Portal.

The IGP said Islamabad Police received 19,067 complaints on PM Portal and resolved 18,692 while remaining complaints were being addressed after formal consideration.

Out of these complaints, he said, 3,902 were received by Central Police Office, 419 by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters office, 104 by Director General Safe City office, 52 by Deputy Inspector General Security office. All these complaints have been solved successfully.

Likewise, DIG Operations office received 10,851 complaints of which 10,505 have been resolved. The SSP (Traffic) office received 3,739 complaints of which 3,714 complaints have been resolved.