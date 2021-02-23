close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
Our Correspondent
Directive to solve employees' problems

Lahore

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi has taken notice of protest by employees of Speedo Bus Service due to non-payment of salaries and directed the quarters concerned to early resolve this issue and report be submitted to him as well. Employees of Speedo Bus Service protested and blocked the road over nonpayment of salaries. According to protesters, they were not paid their salaries.

