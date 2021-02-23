Printing of single book allowed

LAHORE:Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has allowed printing of single book from nursery to fifth class for the academic year 2021 under Uniform National Curriculum policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at PCTB Auditorium in which more than 360 publishers participated.Managing Director PCTB Dr Farooq Manzoor presided over the event and said that PCTB had started publication of textbooks on special direction of Provincial Minister for Education Dr Murad Raas to materialise the PM vision of Uniform National Curriculum. He said that uniform curriculum policy would provide equal opportunity of quality education to rich and the poor students. This policy will not only promote national unity but also persuade the students to eagerly advance in the education field. He said that PCTB has set its priorities to publish error-free books and in this connection, transparent balloting system was adopted to award publication of textbooks so that no question could be raised regarding disenfranchisement of any publisher.