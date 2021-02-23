close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

Powers delegated to South Punjab secretary education

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

LAHORE:Consequent upon constitution of South Punjab Secretariat, Secretary of the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has notified a number of powers to Secretary of Education Department, South Punjab for smooth functioning of the department in South Punjab.

As per the notification full powers in respect of posts in BS-1 to BS-16 have been delegated to Secretary of Education Department, South Punjab by the Secretary HED Punjab. Similarly, full powers have been delegated for recruitment against various posts of BS-1 to BS-16 subject to government policy and full powers to process deputation cases etc.

