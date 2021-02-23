Four more die from corona

LAHORE:Around four COVID19 patients died and 474 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities reached 5,208, while confirmed cases became 167,819 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 10,310 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,200,074 in the province. After 5,208 fatalities and recovery of a total of 155,632 patients, including 737 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 6,979 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.