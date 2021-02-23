PTI, allies to win Senate polls with majority: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed the upcoming Senate elections and strategy for the success of the PTI and the PML-Q candidates. The CM said all the candidates of the government alliance will succeed, adding consultation has been started in this regard.

Our candidates will win with more than the expected number of votes. The Senate elections will be won jointly and every allied party will be taken along at every opportunity, he added. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said nominated candidates will succeed and allies are united to win the Senate elections. MNA Moonis Elahi said the government’s alliance will achieve success in the Senate elections and added that further contacts are also in progress.