Tue Feb 23, 2021
Cancer hospitals

Newspost

 
February 23, 2021

Balochistan is home to priceless resources. It is extremely unfortunate that the province doesn’t have a cancer hospital. Every year, a large number of people die from cancer in the province. Balochistan is a poor province, and its residents cannot afford to move out of the province to start their treatment. Since they don’t have access to quality healthcare. They die. A province which has an abundance of rich natural resources deserves cancel hospitals. The Balochistan government is requested to pay attention to this matter and build cancer hospitals in the province.

Farahnaz

Turbat

