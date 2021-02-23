close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
AFP
February 23, 2021

Greek govt under fire

World

ATHENS: Greece’s conservative government on Monday vowed to promote a new ethics code as it came under flak after one of its top theatre appointees was arrested on rape allegations. “The country needs ethics codes, a framework to prevent any form of abuse,” government deputy spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters.

