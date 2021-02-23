Algerians hit the streets

ALGIERS: Thousands of Algerians marched on Monday in the capital and other cities to mark the second anniversary of the North African nation’s anti-government “Hirak” protest movement, AFP journalists said.

The protest movement in April 2019 forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika into resigning, and Monday’s demonstration in Algiers is the largest since rallies were suspended in March last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.