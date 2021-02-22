Drug dealers arrested in Peshawar, Khyber

PESHAWAR: Local police have accelerated actions against drug dealers in Peshawar and Khyber and arrested a number of smugglers in the last few weeks.

An official said that one Mohammad Muhib was arrested when he was carrying 12kg heroin in his car (LAB 8686). The accused was arrested by the Chamkani police.

Meanwhile, the Khyber district police said 355kg heroin, 1581 hashish and 19kh ice have been recovered during actions against drug dealers since police force took control in the area. The officials said 263 cases were registered against the dealers and 337 people were arrested.