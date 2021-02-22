Tanzania urged to combat Covid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAR ES SALAAM: The head of the World Health Organisation on Sunday appealed to Tanzania to take “robust action” against Covid-19 in the country, where the president has long played down the virus. President John Magufuli has claimed coronavirus has been has fended off by prayer in Tanzania, and refused to take tough measures to curb its spread.