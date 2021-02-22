284 die from corona in Sargodha div

SARGODHA: There are 226 active coronavirus cases out of total 5,988 persons in the division. Talking here on Sunday, Health Services Director Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz said that 5,762 patients had been recovered, thus the active cases were registered as 226 in the division.

He said that sample of 64,300 patients had so far been collected from across the division. Giving details, he said that 2,963 cases were reported in Sargodha district, 959 in Khushab district, 1,588 in Mianwali district and 893 cases were reported in Bhakkar district.

He said that a total of 284 people died of coronavirus in the division, of them, 137 in Sargodha, 27 in Khushab district, 91 in Mianwali district and 29 in Bhakkar district.

‘Primary responsibility of MC to make city clean’: Commissioner/Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Dr Farah Masood said that making the city clean and green was the primary responsibility of the Municipal Corporation.

She expressed these views while addressing a performance review meeting of the Metropolitan Corporation here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Officers, including Director Local Government Hina Arshad, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haidar Aziz and MC CO Khawaja Imran Safdar. The commissioner said that despite the shortage of staff, the corporation was striving to provide full services to the citizens.

She stressed the need for adopting a concrete strategy to address the traffic problems inside the city. The meeting was informed that work on Clean and Green Pakistan Phase was underway and the work had been started on the second phase of slaughter house while the Metropolitan would buy lift in the next fifteen days to ensure traffic flow in the city. The meeting was also informed that the corporation had so far recovered dues of Rs 530 million during the current financial year while the anti encroachments operation was continue on daily basis.

On the occasion, the meeting was further informed that out of 1,347 applications of maps received at E-Khidmat Centre so far, 577 maps applications had been approved and provided to the applicants under one window operation and 96 were being prosecuted while 517 objections had been raised on them. Similarly, 157 maps applications at e-Khidmat center were ready for delivery. The commissioner also directed to evolve a plan of action by holding a meeting with the railway administration to collect garbage around railway line.