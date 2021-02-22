Composite uplift govt’s mission, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that composite development was his mission as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is determined to develop every district of the province.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the chief minister visited every district of Punjab and took prompt action to solve people’s problems.“I am not used to work while sitting in office,” he said.

The chief minister said that his visit helped him to get first-hand knowledge of people’s problems and their feedback, adding that to have knowledge about on-ground issues was utmost necessary for real development. He said the model of governance in Punjab had been changed and officers had been directed to go to the field and solve people’s problems.

“I don’t believe in one-man show,” Usman Buzdar added. He said that decisions had been taken in his tenure with consultation and he believed in taking everyone along. He said he was aware of civic problems and needs of people. Development packages were being formulated for all districts of Punjab, the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government planted more than one million trees only in the provincial capital during the last two-and-a-half years, whereas a large number of trees were mercilessly cut down in the last regime.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the chief minister said that wrong priorities of former rulers resulted in substantial increase in pollution in Punjab, including Lahore.He said that neither the rulers took timely measures to deal with the issue. Excessive utilisation of bricks and cement has destroyed the natural beauty of the city and new generation has been provided a polluted atmosphere instead of clean and hygienic environment, he added.

The chief minister said that the problem of smog became serious due to poor planning of former rulers, adding that the planted saplings would become fully grown trees within next few years which would help to control the smog issue besides reducing pollution in the City. He said that work for planting artificial urban forests (Miyawaki) on 51 points in Lahore had already been started. With this method, trees grow very fast at a low cost. In-Sha-Allah, Lahore would soon become a city of gardens and flowers again, he vowed.