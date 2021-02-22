Demonstration held to support Indian farmers

A group of civil society and rights activists on Sunday organised a demonstration to express their support for the farmers protesting on the borders of New Delhi against the policies of Narendra Modi’s government.

The Workers Solidarity Initiative (WSI) organised the rally outside the Karachi Press Club. Academic Dr Riaz Sheikh and rights activists William Sadiq, Nasir Samuel, Abdul Khaliq Zardan and Gul Muhammad Mangi were among the participants.

Protesters said workers, farmers and activists from Pakistan stood in solidarity with the farmers in India against the controversial agricultural laws that could devastate their livelihoods.

They also expressed concern over the Indian government's response to the protesters and said that fascist moves by the Bharatiya Janata Party could not weaken the farmer's movement. “The working class from Pakistan fully support Indian farmers’ protest because they believe that problems they face in most cases are common and stemming from the exploitation of the workers,” said Sadiq.