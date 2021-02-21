WSSP to launch drive to keep roads clean

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services (WSS) has decided to launch a grand operation from next week to clean all major roads during nights in a bid to control dust.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir in the chair here Saturday, said a press release. General Manager Operation Riaz Ahmad Khan and zonal managers and managers from all four zones attended the meeting.

The operation will be launched from Monday for which all arrangements have been finalised.

Teams have been constituted which would be on duty to clean Kohat Road, Warsak Road, University Road, Charsadda Road, Circular Road and GT Road.