4 PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four of its students on Saturday.

According to details, Sunila Hussain d/o M Hussain has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Arabic after approval of her thesis entitled ‘The Impact of Quran and Hadith on Maqamat Al-Saraqusti’, Naseem Zahra d/o Syed Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Quantification and Detoxification of Different Mycotoxins in Selected Crops of Punjab, Pakistan’, M Asim s/o M Aslam in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘New Remains of Middle Miocene Artiodactyls from Chakwal, Punjab, Pakistan’ and Hafiz Sami Ullah s/o Amanat Ullah in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Cyber Laws in Pakistan and their Application, an Analytical Study in Islamic Perspective’.