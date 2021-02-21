4 PhD degrees awarded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four of its students on Saturday.
According to details, Sunila Hussain d/o M Hussain has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Arabic after approval of her thesis entitled ‘The Impact of Quran and Hadith on Maqamat Al-Saraqusti’, Naseem Zahra d/o Syed Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Quantification and Detoxification of Different Mycotoxins in Selected Crops of Punjab, Pakistan’, M Asim s/o M Aslam in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘New Remains of Middle Miocene Artiodactyls from Chakwal, Punjab, Pakistan’ and Hafiz Sami Ullah s/o Amanat Ullah in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Cyber Laws in Pakistan and their Application, an Analytical Study in Islamic Perspective’.