Smart lockdown extended

LAHORE : Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in Lahore’s hotspot areas with maximum emergence of COVID-19 cases amidst the rising second wave of coronavirus. According to a notification issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, on Saturday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Lahore till 03.03.2021.

The smart lockdown in Lahore district has been imposed in seven hotspot areas in four towns including Cantonment, Samanabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Shalimar Town and Wagha Town.