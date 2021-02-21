LDA completes first phase of tenders for building 4,000 apartments

LAHORE : The first phase of opening of tenders for construction of 4,000 apartments under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project was completed on Saturday.

The Punjab Cabinet has already accorded approval of the procedure for allotment of the apartments besides giving a go ahead for an agreement with the Bank of Punjab for financing the construction.

The price of a 650 sq ft flat will be around Rs 2.7 million which could be booked on 10 per cent down payment. The remaining cost will be paid in easy installments which will start after taking over possession of the constructed unit.

Six contractor companies filed their bids for building another 256 apartments under package four of phase-1 on Saturday. Four tenders were opened for construction of two blocks in each case. A total of 32 apartments will be constructed in every block.

Earlier, two tenders for construction of 960 apartments were opened on February 10, three tenders for construction of 768 apartments were opened on February 13 and another three tenders for construction of 384 apartments were opened on February 17.

The opening of tenders was supervised by Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, technical member, LDA Governing Body.

Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq, Director Finance M Akhtar and Director Audit Javed Akhtar and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion. The technical bids of these companies were opened while the financial bids will be opened after the evaluation of the technical bids.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi said that LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran was overseeing the LDA City New Pakistan Apartments project. In the first phase, work to build 4,000 apartments will begin in the current month. The project will be worked on in a transparent manner and all resources will be used to complete it expeditiously, he added.

Meanwhile, on the directions from Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, staff of the Estate Management Directorate, Quaid-e-Azam Town, retrieved 26 kanals commercial land in Civic Centre Township form illegal occupants.

A massive operation were launched for reclaiming the precious land worth billions of rupees. Illegal concrete constructions were made on plot Nos 9 to 14 Civic Centre. Makeshift huts and shanties were also been made for occupying the state lands. An FIR has also been registered against the illegal occupants.

Furthermore, the public hearing of the Environmental Impact Assessment report of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project will be held on February 22, 2021 at 11am at LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town.

All citizens and stakeholders have been invited to the public hearing. Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has received an application for environmental approval of LDA City New Pakistan Apartments construction project.

For information of citizens and stakeholders, the copies of the Environmental Impact Assessment report of the project have been made available at three locations by Lahore Development Authority. The report is available at the office of the Environmental Protection Agency, Hockey Stadium, the Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Protection, and the Office of the Chief Engineer, LDA.