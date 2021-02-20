Osama, Parbat, Asif, Farhan in Premier Cables Tennis semis

KARACHI: Osama, Parbat, Asif, and Farhan moved into the semifinals of men's singles at Premier Cables Tennis Championships at Karachi Club here on Friday.

In the quarterfinals of the said category, Osama Khan overpowered Ibrahim 6-3, 3-6, 10-5; Parbat Kumar beat Farzan 6-3, 6-2; Asif bachani defeated Uzair Kachi 3-6, 5-3 (rtd) and Farhan Altaf beat Noor-e-Mustafa 6-2, 6-2.

In the quarterfinals of Junior-17 singles, Mikaeel Ali Baig won against M Ibrahim 7-5, 6-7, 10-5 and Usman overpowered Kashan Tariq 7-5, 6-1, 10-8.

In the quarterfinals of under-11 singles, Shezer Ali beat Ruhab 4-1, 4-1; Abdul Wahab defeated Aidh Imran 4-2, 4-2, and Ali Mehdi beat M Moosa 4-2, 4-1.

In the second round of under-13 singles, Ibrahim Sajjad beat Rashid Ali 4-1, 4-1; Dhuraf Das defeated Aliyan Imran 4-1, 4-1, 2-4; Shehzer won against Inaya Sayed 7-4, 5-3, 4-2; and Ali Bachani beat Daliah Shazim 5-3, 4-1.

In the second round of men’s doubles, Danish and Noor beat Faisal and Awaish 8-4; Farhan Altaf and Rizwan defeated Parbat Kumar and M Ali 8-3.

In the second round of 35 plus doubles, M Iltifat and Sher Ahmed beat Saqib Jadoon and Qazi Usman 8-4.

In the 60 plus doubles, Akber Hayat and Tariq Aziz defeatef Zakria Ali and M Akram 8-1; Karim Gul and Noorullah Dhannani thrashed Altaf Aziz and M Tahir 8-1.

In the doubles of under-17 Jniours, Mikaeel Ali and Ibrahim thrashed M Usman and M Tahir 8-1; Abdullah and Dhurf Das smashed A Qadir and Danish Ahmed 6-0, 6-2; and Rahim and Farzan Ahmed thrashed Khubab and Abbas Merchant 6-0, 6-2.