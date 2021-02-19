close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 19, 2021

Privatisation will save Pakistan’s power sector: Miftah

National

 
February 19, 2021

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail says the power sector in Pakistan should move towards the privatisation in order to solve its long-standing issues.Miftah Ismail said this during a webinar titled: “Pakistan’s Power Policies—Ensuring Access and Affordability” on Wednesday. When asked if it would be difficult to do so, the former finance minister said it was a challenge but needed to be done nonetheless. He highlighted how there has been a governance failure for the past 30 years or so in Pakistan.

“We keep repeating the same things and hoping for better results but it won’t happen. So I believe we should move towards a multiple buyer and multiple seller system,” he said, according to a press release.

He pointed out that in 2014-15, Pemra estimated the cost of installation of a gas plant at $700,000. “However, when we (the previous government) opened it up for bidding, the real figure came to around $550,000,” he said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan