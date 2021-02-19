Vawda’s election papers accepted, Rasheed’s rejected

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Thursday accepted the nomination papers of water resources minister Faisal Vawda’s nomination papers for the Senate election, and turned down PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Rasheed’s, while a petition challenging former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani’s eligibility to stand in the elections was dismissed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office in Sindh accepted the nomination papers of several candidates, including Vawda, for the Senate polls, which will be held on March 3, on the first day of scrutiny of papers. Geo News reported a heated exchange between PTI and PML-N workers as Vawda was entering the office.

The ECP, on the other hand, rejected the nomination papers of PML-N’s Pervaiz Rasheed on allegations he had defaulted on payments that were to be made to the Punjab House. The Punjab government had released a list of people in 2018 who had not cleared their bills for staying and taking meals at the Punjab House and Rasheed was among those who were named in the list.

PTI MPA Zainab Omar had filed an objection against Rasheed through her lawyer Rana Mudassar to the returning officer/provincial election commissioner in Lahore. “Imran Khan cannot tolerate criticism,” Rasheed told reporters after his papers were rejected. “I criticise [the government] hence efforts are being made to keep me out of the parliament.” “To dispose of this fake demand, I am ready to make the payment,” said the senior PML-N leader.

“You can close the doors on me, but you can’t stop my voice,” he said, addressing the government. “I will appeal against the decision to reject my nomination papers.” The PML-N leader said that he wanted to pay the dues to the Punjab House but its management was not accepting it.

Meanwhile, the ECP rejected an objection raised by the PTI and accepted the nomination papers of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. He is Pakistan Democratic Movement’s joint candidate for the Senate seat from Islamabad.

Returning officer Zafar Iqbal announced the ruling on Thursday. It was earlier reserved after arguments concluded by both parties. PTI leader Fareed Rehman had challenged the candidacy of Gilani claiming the former premier hid facts in his nomination papers.

During a hearing on Wednesday the former prime minister’s lawyer had contended his client had completed the sentence given to him by the Supreme Court. He said Gilani was then able to contest the election.