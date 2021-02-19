EU, UK officials meet traders affected by NI Protocol

LONDON: Traders called for pragmatism and political will after meeting EU and UK government officials to raise concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic held virtual discussions with business representatives affected by disruption associated with the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol. New paperwork and checks required under the terms of the protocol have hampered the movement of some goods entering the region from Great Britain.

The arrangements have also heightened political tensions, with unionists and loyalists angered at the imposition of economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Amid calls for action to address some of the trading problems created by the protocol, Sefcovic has expressed willingness to show flexibility.

But he has insisted the arrangements agreed with the UK Government to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland will not be scrapped.

After one of Thursday’s remote discussions, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly said it is vital the views of businesses are heard. “This was an important meeting but it must be the start of a comprehensive dialogue including the establishment of a business consultative body to ensure the EU and UK can hear business concerns and use the expertise of the NI business community in finding solutions to the challenges we face,” he said.

Connolly said the April 1 end of a number of grace periods, which currently limit the extent of red tape required under the protocol, could heap “unprecedented pressure” on supply chains.

And he said that, to countermand those pressures, traders and retailers need stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability. “The business community has proven that it will use best endeavours to make things work,” said Mr Connolly.

“We now need the EU and the UK to show that they have the political will to live up to their side of the bargain.” Thursday’s discussions were part of the EU and UK government’s attempts to canvass the views of traders and other civic society representatives in Northern Ireland on the impact of the new Irish Sea trade arrangements.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber representing businesses, said it was a useful meeting. She added that agreeing better ties with Brussels could help smooth challenges and reach more compromises.

The Commission committed to establishing a business reference group for Northern Ireland to help raise issues and find solutions at senior levels, the Northern Ireland business leader said. She added: “It means that we will be speaking to people with the ability to change things.” The Swiss model has been suggested as a way to ease disruption on Great Britain to Northern Ireland shipping.