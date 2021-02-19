close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

‘State to protect rights of every Pakistani’

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the state is responsible for ensuring the protection of the rights of every Pakistani living in the country.

Ashrafi said: “We are in constant coordination with human rights organisations and NGOs to invite them to seek solutions to different issues through dialogue.”

Latest News

More From Peshawar