‘State to protect rights of every Pakistani’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the state is responsible for ensuring the protection of the rights of every Pakistani living in the country.
Ashrafi said: “We are in constant coordination with human rights organisations and NGOs to invite them to seek solutions to different issues through dialogue.”