Body formed to discourage cheating in examinations

KARAK: Students of various universities and colleges in the district have formed a body to discourage cheating in examinations.

The decision was taken at a daylong seminar held at Town Hall Karak. On the occasion, the speakers said the anti-cheating organisation would be expanded to all educational institutions to curb the menace of cheating in the exams

Addressing the seminar, the founders of the organisation including Faizullah, Ishfaq, Muhammad Jalal, Atif Hayat, Muhammad Anees, Numan Khalid and others expressed concern over the examination system of the province and the country and claimed that very soon the educational system in the country would collapse as the cheating culture has undermined the roots of educational standards. They said the prevailing examination system was not the real yardstick to evaluate the intelligence quotient (IQ) and the educational standard of the students.

The speakers regretted that owners of private educational institutions and parents themselves were also involved in promoting the culture of cheating.