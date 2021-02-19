Latvia bans Russian TV host over Hitler remarks

RIGA: Latvia on Thursday said it would ban entry to a Russian TV host after he called Hitler a “very brave man” while disparaging Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“The glorification of Nazism in any form is unacceptable to Latvia,” Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on Twitter. Vladimir Solovyov, known as a Kremlin propagandist, is on a list of 35 people whom Navalny’s team has urged the European Union to sanction. Hitler “was personally a very brave man”, Solovyov could be heard saying in a live broadcast.