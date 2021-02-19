Ugandan soldiers jailed for assaulting journalists

KAMPALA: Four Ugandan soldiers were handed prison sentences of up to three months by a military court on Thursday for taking part in the brutal beating of local journalists covering the country’s opposition leader.

The seven injured journalists were covering an effort by opposition leader Bobi Wine to file a petition on Wednesday with the United Nations against human rights abuses, when they were set upon by security forces. One of the journalists remained hospitalised with a deep head wound, according to the Uganda Editors’ Guild.