Govt facing internal rebellion: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government is facing internal rebellion therefore, PM Imran Khan is playing with Constitution and using the shoulder of Supreme Court of Pakistan for this purpose.

If SC becomes the part of this constitutional issue, its dignity will be at stake. While talking in Geo TV programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath,' he said there are proper ways to make amendment to the Constitution. If it is bypassed, any time they send the reference and after getting the SC node they may roll back 18th Amendment, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry, who was the member of last Senate elections video probe committee, said that there was no need to get forensic of video, because main characters of this video had already admitted its credibility. Talking with Shahzab he said it was ideal situation that the Parliament should decide about Senate polls.